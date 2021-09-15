LittleBigPlanet’s PS3 and Vita servers will remain offline permanently thanks to a toxic hacker

This past May we reported on the woes of the original LittleBigPlanet, a cutesy 2.5-D platformer that is a primarily single-player experience but also let players craft their own levels and share them online — that is until one particularly toxic hacker managed to find a way to take control of the game’s error messages to use them as a way to spread hateful messages. Readers will recall this was effectively the cherry on a crap sundae for the game’s online features, which had suffered other attacks that disabled online content along with DDoS attacks because a player was unhappy with the game’s direction.

Fast forward to yesterday and an announcement on the game’s Twitter that has good news and bad news. The good news is that the PS4 version of the game’s online features and over 10M player levels are now back after months of downtime. The bad news is that the PS3 and PS Vita servers will remain shut down permanently in order to “protect the LittleBigPlanet community and to help ensure that [the game’s] online environment remains safe.” That said, the game is still playable offline and all DLC levels will still work.

And this is why we have the “can’t have nice things” tag, folks.



