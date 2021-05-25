A toxic hacker has forced Sony to disable its online Little Big Planet servers

File this one under this is why we can’t have nice things: A toxic hacker has apparently forced Sony’s Little Big Planet online servers offline. LBP isn’t exactly an MMO, but some entries in the franchise do offer a degree of multiplayer and online play, in addition to piles of player-made content.

“We are aware that some of our community are experiencing issues with the servers,” Sony tweeted over the weekend. “Please be assured that we are investigating these new attacks and will update you when we know more.” But not long after, the company updated players Due to the severity of the recent attacks we have no other option than to temporarily disable the game servers. We do not take these attacks lightly especially when they target our loyal community members. Thanks for understanding.”

MMO Fallout noted last night that it appeared a hacker had found a way to take control of the error messages in the game and was sprewing hateful content at marginalized groups. Apparently, the attacks aren’t new; Eurogamer covered similar attacks last April and November; one previous attack led to the disabling of custom content, and players have pointed to ongoing DDOS attacks “orchestrated by a particular individual unhappy with Sony’s treatment of the franchise.”

In other words, keep your kids off the LBP games for a while until Sony gets this sorted.