Fallen Earth may be returning soon in ‘classic’ form

The other night in LOTRO kinship chat, we were discussing our favorite MMOs. When I mentioned Fallen Earth as one of mine, a friend piped up, “I loved that game too! I thought I was the only one! It was so good.”
So there are those of us who hold a weird apocalyptic torch for Fallen Earth, which was taken offline two years ago by Little Orbit. Since then, fans have waited to hear about any progress on the long-rumored restoration project. The bad news here is that Little Orbit still hasn’t been able to bump this up to top priority. The good news? Fallen Earth may be returning soon anyway.
“Development progress is backed up behind some other projects,” said Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott. “But I have been considering putting a wiped set of classic servers back online for players to mess around on while they wait. Fallen Earth Classic has a nice ring to it.”
Yes. Yes it does.
Earlier this month, Scott marked the anniversary of the shutdown, saying, “Despite all its flaws, I miss Fallen Earth. Taken offline two years today.”
Learn more about this wonderfully strange post-apocalyptic MMORPG and its history in our Game Archaeologist column.
Y e s .
Ok, wishes aside, FE is a great clunky mess and one of the best games i’ve played. I think the only issue i had with it was it was a sandbox concept with little open world manipulation by players. What i mean is that the game lacks housing, i THINK it has camping, and most of the sandboxy stuff is the crafting. It can be improved upon.
Considering Matt’s words, any forward patching will come on the new engine. Also, FE had a incredible penchant for having a LOT of dupes and exploits, so that will be a issue.
I’d start over on a Classic Fallen Earth server. Not sure I’d get any further than the first time but I’d definitely give it another run.
Yes. Yes and verily, yes.
I absolutely fell in love with Fallen Earth back in the day. I had a lot of respect for the faction wheel they used to try and balance things out in the game and the attention to the lore. Each one of those factions having unique stories, quests and even weapons and armor that were inspired by the faction lore was really cool. I always took great pleasure in slaughtering those hippy ass Lightbearers.
What I really respected though was the crafting system in that game. They really made you work for things which is something missing in most MMO crafting and economy systems. The amount of time it took to craft that first ATV and the pleasure of crafting that ignition key was so fulfilling.
The game definitely had problems but I would absolutely love to see it return so I could take a trip down memory lane.
I will be there day 1.
I never quite made it further than the beginning parts of sector 3 but that game was really unique.
PARDNER
Yes please!