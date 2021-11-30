Mainframe Industries’ cross-platform cloud-powered MMO raises over $22M in series B funding

Let’s open this up with a bit of a history lesson: Back in October 2019, some former vets of CCP Games, Remedy, and Next Games founded a studio called Mainframe Industries, with the goal of building an open-world social sandbox MMO that will be powered from the cloud, making it accessible from a wide range of devices. Mainframe is also the studio that’s been talked up over the course of October 2021, sharing details of a similar MMO’s basic design ideas, a working title of Pax Dei, and word that the game is being developed alongside Microsoft; whether this game is the same title or not is unclear.

This latest bit of news still is lean on the details of the project’s actual gameplay, but it should assuage any worries about it running out of capital, as Mainframe Industries has successfully raked in €20M in series B funding, which amounts to over $22.5M USD. Funding comes from some pretty big names including Mike Morhaime of Dreamhaven, Twitch’s co-founder and former COO Kevin Lin, King’s co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi, and CCP’s CEO Hilmar Petursson.

This funding will go towards the game’s development and expanding Mainframe’s existing studios in Helsinki, Reykjavik, and Paris. This is in addition to the $8.3M in series A funding the studio raised in March.

