Mainframe Industries’ cross-platform cloud-powered MMO raises over $22M in series B funding

Let’s open this up with a bit of a history lesson: Back in October 2019, some former vets of CCP Games, Remedy, and Next Games founded a studio called Mainframe Industries, with the goal of building an open-world social sandbox MMO that will be powered from the cloud, making it accessible from a wide range of devices. Mainframe is also the studio that’s been talked up over the course of October 2021, sharing details of a similar MMO’s basic design ideas, a working title of Pax Dei, and word that the game is being developed alongside Microsoft; whether this game is the same title or not is unclear.
This latest bit of news still is lean on the details of the project’s actual gameplay, but it should assuage any worries about it running out of capital, as Mainframe Industries has successfully raked in €20M in series B funding, which amounts to over $22.5M USD. Funding comes from some pretty big names including Mike Morhaime of Dreamhaven, Twitch’s co-founder and former COO Kevin Lin, King’s co-founder and former CEO Riccardo Zacconi, and CCP’s CEO Hilmar Petursson.
This funding will go towards the game’s development and expanding Mainframe’s existing studios in Helsinki, Reykjavik, and Paris. This is in addition to the $8.3M in series A funding the studio raised in March.
“Cloud” is just a buzzword that means “our stuff runs on someone else’s servers”. That’s it. Being in the cloud doesn’t magically make it accessible to different devices. The cloud doesn’t magically port your code from Windows to OSX to Linux to Android etc. Developers have to do that. The only way they don’t have to do that is if it’s a browser-based solution that’s going to run in any modern browser without changing the code. For example, New World runs on the AWS cloud yet it’s a PC-only game. If they want New World to run natively on a Mac, Linux, Xbox, or PS they will have to port it to those platforms. Nothing about the magical “cloud” will do that for them.
Cloud-based gaming is, probably, the future of gaming and not just of MMO’s. The possibility of cloud-based virtual worlds/AI-Simulations with access to the computation power of a modern data-center always gets me excited. In the least case it might allow developers to build their games for more closed and restricted architectures instead of the thousands of possible setups a modern PC might have. I hope to read more of this and similar endeavours in the future!
