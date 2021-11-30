Warframe’s The New War expansion releases December 15 on all platforms

Are you ready to fight the New War, Tenno? Because there’s a calendar date for Warframe’s big story-based expansion: Wednesday, December 15th, arriving free for all players on all platforms.

The New War is being noted as Warframe’s biggest story chapter to date, promising three acts of dramatic twists and turns, as well as the ability for players to control enemies including Kahl-175 the Grineer, Veso the Corpus Tech, and the Dax: Teshin as they battle against an invading Sentient force pushing its way into the Origin system. The update will also bring new customizations, new weapons, new accessories, and the addition of the Sentient-Frame hybrid Caliban to the game’s roster.

As one might expect, there’s a shiny cinematic trailer attached to Warframe’s announcement, and it’s a doozy, featuring animation from Studio Blur of Netflix’s Love Death + Robots fame among many, many other spectacular trailers. That’s embedded for your viewing pleasure after the cut.



source: press release