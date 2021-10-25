Microsoft’s in-development cloud-native MMO Pax Dei promises scaling complexity and multi-device access

Microsoft’s work on an MMO isn’t the newest news. Readers will recall the project – a cloud-native MMO being developed by Mainframe – came up earlier this month during the Xbox Two podcast. This developing title now has a few additional details thanks to some scuttlebutt from unnamed sources who spoke with a VentureBeat reporter.
According to those sources, the game has the working title of Pax Dei, and its cloud-native foundation allows the game’s world to be accessed from mobile devices and PC. Furthermore, the complexity of certain activities are scaled to either of those two platforms; crafting and gathering is noted as better for mobile access, while activities like raids are best suited for PC play. Pax Dei’s benefits could also extend into game dev overall, as Xbox is reportedly excited about how the game’s development could demonstrate how to clear the hurdles of cloud-based game creation.
None of these tidbits grant any sort of timeline for when this game will release, of course, but we are slowly starting to get an idea of the shape of the game at least.
I wonder if it will have linux/mac clients…
I’m sure employers are just THRILLED about that bit of news.
huh? I don’t think a lot of employers care. The company I work for and the people I know who also work in tech fields are slowly realizing that it makes more sense to focus on what employees are getting done over what they’re doing every minute of the day. Remote work has pushed that forward.
Secondly, I’d suspect this is a ‘idle’ type of thing.
I think he means the employers of the majority of people, the ones who do the vastly mundane, mediocre, hourly jobs we depend on. Their bosses aren’t so forgiving.
Still not sold on streaming tech, but this sounds very interesting from the rumors. Hopefully it goes better than the Halo MMO.
Doubt we’ll hear much for a while, especially given that Microsoft’s internal studios have had issues working with Azure cloud tech previously (see: Crackdown 3’s like 4 year delay and considerably smaller and less ambitious integration of cloud tech compared to the early GDC talks they gave), but I hope they can manage to pull this off. Maybe it’ll be the next step/evolution for the genre.
Betcha it releases before Star Citizen!