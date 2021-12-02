Titanfall enters maintenance mode as it’s removed from digital storefronts

For those who were curious about trying out Titanfall, the online FPS from Respawn Entertainment, we’ve got some particularly unfortunate news. The studio has announced on Twitter that the game was pulled from digital storefronts as of yesterday and any gaming subscription services that include the shooter in its catalogue will see it removed by March 1st, 2022. With that said, the game is still online and operational, as the announcement further states the servers will stay live “for the dedicated fanbase still playing.”
“Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future,” reads the announcement. “This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn.”
As one might expect, player reactions are not particularly sunny as recent reviews on Steam and fans on Reddit bemoaning the decision. Of course, the game’s history hasn’t been very sunny to begin with, as rampant hacking, cheating, and DDoS attacks have been a consistent thorn in the game’s side, to the point that one player hacked Apex Legends to draw attention to the problem, which succeeded in nothing more than making Respawn devs angry. Now, sadly, nearly everyone is angry.
A note about Titanfall. pic.twitter.com/Ew232HkUIo
I played Titanfall for one afternoon at my friend’s home after it launched, and it was one of the best experiences of my life.
It’s sad to see it go like this, but such is.
I adored the original Titanfall back on the Xbox One, I played it so much and still have clocked far FAR more hours into it than I did in Titanfall 2. Even aspects of the game which most people hated like the campaign which wasn’t a campaign but it kind of was playlist sort of thing, you know what, I thought it was neat they tried something different. I’m glad it lead to the amazing traditional campaign of Titanfall 2, but they weren’t wrong to try something different in the original.
It had no microtransactions and was just all around a very solid game.
It’s devastating to see this is how that game ends, in a whimper.
What annoys me is that they gave no prior warning to this, they should in my opinion at least give a couple weeks prior announcement that they’re going to pull from sale, not just yoink it then say. This also pissed me the fuck off when 343i did this with the Xbox 360 Halo games, I would have bought a backup digital copy of Halo 3 if I knew they were going to remove it, but instead they removed it then announced they had done it.
Have a little more faith in your players devs.
Two words gamers never want to hear from a huge conglomerate: Rest assured.
So they just couldn’t solve the hacker issues and gave up or what?
Just a matter of triage I imagine. The time and money it would take to solve the problem would be less than what fixing it would return.
Happens in my job fairly often. We’ll get a complaint about a major bug that breaks a 6+ year old legacy app on a particular new generation of a phone. We could dedicate a team to go back and fix the issue for the handful of people affected, but wouldn’t their time be better spent working on the stuff that is actively making a profit?
Totally understand that it sucks for the dedicated Titanfall 1 players, but not surprising.
Well, this is a shocking development. Shocking I say!
It’s almost as if damaging the earnings from a game that makes EA billions to try and save a game that makes them almost nothing might not go the way you planned.
Que? What game was damaged? >.>
TF1 is “old”, and likely generates minimal and statistically insignificant revenue for EA at this point. Given that it’s a source of a lot of issues with the DDOS attacks etc., it makes sense to delist if it’s no longer actively supported and is just draining resources dealing with refunds and trying to combat the attacks on servers.
It’s kinda lame, but also if you’re just getting Titanfall 1 at this point you’ve absolutely missed the boat. TF2 is better across the board (IMO) and is still available. At least they’re not shutting down servers for TF1.
I just want Respawn to go back to Titanfall again. I’m still beyond pissed off EA sent TF2 out to die, sandwiched between BF and CoD. It’s still got the best bloody campaign I’ve played in a shooter in the past decade.
I would have to assume you didn’t read the article above, the linked article, or remember that hackers attacked and took down Apex Legends for several hours to protest the Titanfall situation.
Costing EA money to protest issues with a game they were not likely to put money into likely made the decision easy for them.
I was interpreting “other franchises” as BF and the like. Honestly it only seemed to really impact Apex that one time and this is well after that fact. It seems more that they just don’t want to deal with the continued refund requests from late-comers to TF1 who find themselves unable to play, since those are fairly expensive to process and the game likely generates very minimal revenue for them at this point.