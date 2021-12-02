Titanfall enters maintenance mode as it’s removed from digital storefronts

For those who were curious about trying out Titanfall, the online FPS from Respawn Entertainment, we’ve got some particularly unfortunate news. The studio has announced on Twitter that the game was pulled from digital storefronts as of yesterday and any gaming subscription services that include the shooter in its catalogue will see it removed by March 1st, 2022. With that said, the game is still online and operational, as the announcement further states the servers will stay live “for the dedicated fanbase still playing.”

“Rest assured, Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends, and in the future,” reads the announcement. “This franchise is a north star for the caliber of experiences we will continue to create here at Respawn.”

As one might expect, player reactions are not particularly sunny as recent reviews on Steam and fans on Reddit bemoaning the decision. Of course, the game’s history hasn’t been very sunny to begin with, as rampant hacking, cheating, and DDoS attacks have been a consistent thorn in the game’s side, to the point that one player hacked Apex Legends to draw attention to the problem, which succeeded in nothing more than making Respawn devs angry. Now, sadly, nearly everyone is angry.

