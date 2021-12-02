Final Fantasy XIV updates its job guide with Reaper, Sage, and new job actions

It’s less than a day now until Final Fantasy XIV players will be able to start playing Endwalker as the expansion enters its early access period, but no one will be able to play the game today as it enters a lengthy maintenance. But you’ve still got something to help drive up your hype during the maintenance period with the updated job guide, which adds in a full rundown of both Sage and Reaper actions as well as all of the new actions and changed actions for existing jobs.

Advertisement