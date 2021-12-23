Fallen Earth contemplates using NFTs to fund development

The winner of Massively OP’s Biggest MMO Surprise of 2021 has another potential shocker up its sleeve — and this time it’s none too pleasant. Little Orbit CEO Matt Scott took to Twitter this week to ask the Fallen Earth community if it would be amenable to buying NFTs from the game to help fund further development.
“I keep getting asked by Fallen Earth players how they can support us and improve the game,” wrote Scott. “Real question: would anyone be interested in unique Fallen Earth character NFTs? Possibly full 3D rigged models? But only used as a mechanism to fund the next big wave of development?”
We’re happy to report that a majority of the responses ranged from “no!” to “HELL no!” One player tapped into the mood by writing, “Don’t do this. Fallen Earth is a treasure of an IP for Little Orbit and doing this will ruin it before the Unity port even has a chance at coming out. There’s bad ideas and there’s Jar-Jar Binks level ideas, and this is dumber than Jar-Jar Binks.”
Scott responded to such remarks about the controversial relationship between NFTs and gaming by saying, “The backlash is real — and for good reason if publishers are going to start modifying good games and trying to shoehorn in NFTs to the gameplay. But NFTs as an alternative to Kickstarter seemed like an idea worth considering.”
Anyone considering NFT as a good idea has just no clue what impact on the environment NFT and cryptomining has (as long as it’s not a system of proof of stake). I love Fallen Earth, but even asking people about NFT leaves a bitter taste – if ever there would be anything NFT related to FE it would be dead to me at this point (even with proof of stake, NFT is just pure nonsense).
And for real: How stupid can you be to ask such a question a) a day after cheering about the MOP-award and b) after the backlash UBi got for their bullshit?
Sure add NFT if you want to kill all interest in the game. So many other funding options that could be used pick one of those instead and you will be much better off.
You read my mind … first thing comes to my mind when reading the title was this!
“Hey guys we need more of your money, who would be interested in worthless overpriced nonsense? No one? What if I told you it was on a blockchain?”
Why.
Edit: I’m all for feedback and asking questions, but i would REALLY like MMO devs and admins to research the stuff they’re talking about before offering them.
The last sentence says it all. That he thought it was an idea even worth considering is very disturbing.
There is the chance that he wants to go with an idea that finances the game without implementing a cashshop. I get the intention but NFTs are not a solution for…anything.