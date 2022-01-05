MassivelyOP’s Weirdest MMO Stories of 2021: It’s (probably) not RICO

We’re continuing our traditional countdown of MassivelyOP’s weirdest MMORPG stories of the year!

The ownership of RuneScape studio Jagex has been the subject of considerable scrutiny over the last few years as companies have traded it back and forth, magically inflating its value each time. In 2021, the plot thickened with a trade dispute and a RICO lawsuit that made us all go whaaaaaat? MOP’s Andy went digging even more deeply and found that the plot was even thicker than we thought as one of the potential supervillains in the story was apparently sentenced to death in China over bribery charges. And I’m not talking about game lore here folks. This stuff makes Daybreak’s dealings look clean and easy.

