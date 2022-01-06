SoulWorker outlines Lunar New Year goodies, login rewards, and contests for January

There will be events aplenty in SoulWorker in the month of January, just as there is every month of the MMO, and just like clockwork, the devs at Lion Games have offered up a rundown of the things that players can look forward to.

The greater bulk of this month’s events simply require players to get online, with a Lunar New Year Red Envelope event that gifts boost items every day between January 28th and February 6th, and a login event that runs until January 13th. There are also a couple of contests going on this month, encouragng players to share some New Year’s resolutions for SoulCash and offering Leagues a chance at a promotional spotlight on the game’s Steam page. The entire month of January also brings XP and Zenny buffs every weekday, with those buffs getting stronger on weekends on top of an extra upgrade rate buff.

For those who are looking for calendar dates and other details for this month’s SoulWorker events, you need only head to the game’s Steam page.

