Sega will will stop chasing the NFT dragon if it is ‘perceived’ as a ‘simple money-making’ scheme

With so many major studios and game publishers looking to join in on the blockchain and NFT racket, it’d be easy to believe that the protestations from players would fall upon deaf ears. However, in the case of at least one major publisher, that may not be the case as Sega has indicated it will stall its own NFT ambitions in reaction to fan backlash.

In April 2021, Sega’s Japanese Twitter account floated the idea of selling NFTs by the summer of that year. However, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi noted in a recent management meeting that the company is keeping a close eye on player reaction to the idea and notes that these NFT plans are still up in the air.

“We need to carefully assess many things such as how we can mitigate the negative elements, how much we can introduce this within the Japanese regulation, what will be accepted and what will not be by the users. Then, we will consider this further if this leads to our mission ‘Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating’, but if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed.”