Fallout 76 talks up the alien invasion event on PTS and doubles SCORE point earnings

Alien invasions are coming to the wasteland of Fallout 76’s Appalachia, but first they’ve got to go through some testing sessions to make sure they’re invading properly. The PTS build that includes this upcoming event headlines the game’s latest Inside the Vault bulletin, inviting players to join in on the tests that started last week and get themselves a unique pennant in the process.

The post further announces that the Zorbo’s Revenge season that started in December is now rewarding double the SCORE points. This boost to the seasonal Scoreboard is only running between now and Monday, January 24th, so those who are chasing a specific reward for the season will want to take advantage. This weekend also sees another Gold Rush event that also runs between now and January 24th.

