Betawatch: Pantheon plans alpha and increased awareness for 2022

You there, sitting there and reading this! Are you aware of Pantheon? One of the big things the developers are talking up for 2022 is increasing awareness, based on the hope that more people would be interested in it if they heard about it. And maybe also throw some money at the game in the process, based on the fact that “pledging money to the game” is one of the things highlighted as getting improved in 2022 along with a planned alpha. Awesome.
You may also be aware of other beta news, but if not:
- Nightingale apparently got scaled down from being an MMO in order to be more intimate. Because nothing says “intimate” like “survivalbox,” apparently.
- Does Riot have something to show for their upcoming MMO? Nothing but vague promises about being group-centric, apparently.
- African-themed MMO The Wagadu Chronicles looks to be planning its first alpha test for some point in February, which everyone should be excited about. No, really.
- Speaking of alphas, Mad World is going into its fifth one on February 25th. Yes, you’re making a Tears for Fears reference. You’re very clever.
Further awareness can be gained by checking out the list of games in testing down below. But maybe you’re aware of something that we should have moved off the list or should be listed under another testing state at this point. If that’s the case, let us know down in the comments so that we can correct that issue.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta, launching January 25th
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
TitanReach: Development reactivated but offline
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Closed beta, launching January 27th