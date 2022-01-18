Riot confirms Runeterra MMO’s group-centered design philosophy

While Riot Games’ in-development Runeterra MMO still hasn’t publicized anything that resembles gameplay, release plans, or even testing plans, what it does have is vision. Executive Producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street replied to a question on Twitter about whether the studio’s developing MMO will be solo-friendly or group-centric, prompting the following response:
“This will be vague, but our philosophy is if you want to play a single player game, there are great ones out there. Horizon! GoW! Persona! Shout out to Pathfinder WotR! If you want to play a game with a community, with friends, then play our MMO.”
Followers of the game can now add this group-minded design philosophy to the other aspirations this MMO will have, including some form of PvP, a pretty sizeable world, and a diverse character creation toolset. Vision.
Too early to judge, this could mean anything, i’ll wait until they have a game to show.
Ah, an excellent choice of hills upon which to die. Truly a classic option. Well played.
Prioritizing group content is to be expected. Making a group mandatory game is just taking aim at your feet with an incendiary rocket especially if there’s a leveling grind involved before one gets to “the fun stuff”.
I have found very few people with compatible schedules to my own. In FF:XIV I played with a lot of randoms but that game is designed to make completing their mandatory group instances as painless as possible. Even still it’s got plenty of solo-capable content should one not be in the mood for company.
Annnd, slightly less interested now.