Riot confirms Runeterra MMO’s group-centered design philosophy

While Riot Games’ in-development Runeterra MMO still hasn’t publicized anything that resembles gameplay, release plans, or even testing plans, what it does have is vision. Executive Producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street replied to a question on Twitter about whether the studio’s developing MMO will be solo-friendly or group-centric, prompting the following response:

“This will be vague, but our philosophy is if you want to play a single player game, there are great ones out there. Horizon! GoW! Persona! Shout out to Pathfinder WotR! If you want to play a game with a community, with friends, then play our MMO.”

Followers of the game can now add this group-minded design philosophy to the other aspirations this MMO will have, including some form of PvP, a pretty sizeable world, and a diverse character creation toolset. Vision.

source: Twitter via Reddit
Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Lawsuits from former workers and the state of California, which has alleged that Riot is refusing to cooperate with its investigation, are ongoing.
Too early to judge, this could mean anything, i’ll wait until they have a game to show.

Ah, an excellent choice of hills upon which to die. Truly a classic option. Well played.

Prioritizing group content is to be expected. Making a group mandatory game is just taking aim at your feet with an incendiary rocket especially if there’s a leveling grind involved before one gets to “the fun stuff”.

I have found very few people with compatible schedules to my own. In FF:XIV I played with a lot of randoms but that game is designed to make completing their mandatory group instances as painless as possible. Even still it’s got plenty of solo-capable content should one not be in the mood for company.

Annnd, slightly less interested now.

