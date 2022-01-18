Riot confirms Runeterra MMO’s group-centered design philosophy

While Riot Games’ in-development Runeterra MMO still hasn’t publicized anything that resembles gameplay, release plans, or even testing plans, what it does have is vision. Executive Producer Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street replied to a question on Twitter about whether the studio’s developing MMO will be solo-friendly or group-centric, prompting the following response:

“This will be vague, but our philosophy is if you want to play a single player game, there are great ones out there. Horizon! GoW! Persona! Shout out to Pathfinder WotR! If you want to play a game with a community, with friends, then play our MMO.”

Followers of the game can now add this group-minded design philosophy to the other aspirations this MMO will have, including some form of PvP, a pretty sizeable world, and a diverse character creation toolset. Vision.

