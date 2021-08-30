Director for Riot’s Runeterra MMO hints at possible character models and world size on Twitter

Let the rampant speculation and assumption leaping begin: Mark Yetter, the game director for Riot Games’ in-development Runeterra MMO, has put out a couple of intriguing bits on his Twitter account that have players and fans checking their chins in thought.

We first look towards a tweet from yesterday that offered up an image of a world map and Yetter’s aspirations to have a game with lots of locales to visit. “So many places to go, people to see… just brimming with possibility. Today is one of those head exploding with creativity days,” he writes. The map itself highlights locations like Demacia, Noxus, and Shurima among others, while a follow-up tweet further promises “Ixtal, Icathia, Bandle City, and more.”

Next, Yetter retweeted some art pieces from principal character artist Christopher Campbell featuring some of Sion’s followers made for the Legends of Runeterra CCG. Yetter is no stranger to retweeting or subtweeting work from Riot’s other games as his timeline can attest, but this specific example has fans on Reddit pondering whether these designs will be utilized in the Runeterra MMO as well.