Riot’s Runeterra MMO exec confirms the game will have PvP of some sort

Being a Riot Games-built MMORPG set in the world of League of Legends, it’s natural that fans of the IP will want to know whether the developing Runeterra MMO will have PvP of some kind. Thanks to a tweeted reply from Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, the game’s executive producer, we now know that the answer is “yes, but it won’t be for everyone.”

This confirmation was spawned by a video speculating about the game, which brought a fan beseeching Street to not “abandon the PvP crowd.” Street replied, writing, “The challenge is even if I say we will have PvP (and we will), that can mean so many different things, from ganking, to epic battles, to looting, to dueling, to arenas, to even esports. So still probably not for everyone.”

Naturally, this brought forth all sorts of “spirited” “discussion” about PvP in MMOs in both the tweet thread and on Reddit, with opinions from other fans chiming in favor of or against PvP as well as concerns about how it will be balanced. The asterisk of it being “not for everyone” has certainly opened the door for all manner of speculation, but we at least know that this project will have PvP of some kind.