Riot’s Runeterra MMO exec confirms the game will have PvP of some sort

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Being a Riot Games-built MMORPG set in the world of League of Legends, it’s natural that fans of the IP will want to know whether the developing Runeterra MMO will have PvP of some kind. Thanks to a tweeted reply from Greg “Ghostcrawler” Street, the game’s executive producer, we now know that the answer is “yes, but it won’t be for everyone.”

This confirmation was spawned by a video speculating about the game, which brought a fan beseeching Street to not “abandon the PvP crowd.” Street replied, writing, “The challenge is even if I say we will have PvP (and we will), that can mean so many different things, from ganking, to epic battles, to looting, to dueling, to arenas, to even esports. So still probably not for everyone.”

Naturally, this brought forth all sorts of “spirited” “discussion” about PvP in MMOs in both the tweet thread and on Reddit, with opinions from other fans chiming in favor of or against PvP as well as concerns about how it will be balanced. The asterisk of it being “not for everyone” has certainly opened the door for all manner of speculation, but we at least know that this project will have PvP of some kind.

source: Twitter via Reddit
Riot Games is considered a controversial company in the gaming world following a 2018 exposé of the sexual discrimination and harassment inherent in what workers described as its “bro culture.” The scandal brought forth accusations against multiple developers and high-ranking executives and ultimately led to a developer labor dispute and walk-out. Lawsuits from former workers and the state of California, which has alleged that Riot is refusing to cooperate with its investigation, are ongoing.
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: