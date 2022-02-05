New World announces new server merge for February 8, confirms more merges coming soon

In the middle of December, New World announced that it would be merging servers for various global regions, though some would be later than others due to a housing persistence issue. That issue has since been fixed, and as announced late on Friday night, a fresh server merge is coming as the Ramaja server will be combining with the Avalon server in the Vanaheim Psi central EU cluster this coming Tuesday, February 8th, at 11:00 a.m. EST.

To prepare for the merge, Ramaja will be experiencing an hour-long downtime period, after which players will not be able to declare war on others. The actual merging of servers itself should take approximately two hours, though the devs state it could be longer and announcements will be made in that regard.

The post closes with a confirmation that more merges are coming soon, as this one is just the beginning. Fingers crossed this all goes off without a hitch.