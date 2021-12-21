New World merges several servers across the globe

Following the extreme expansion of New World’s server count just after launch is the expected contraction. Amazon just concluded a series of server merges for underpopulated realms across North America and Australia.

“For these worlds, this is the first step in a multi-merge process,” the studio said. “The working plan is to reassess and address all struggling servers in early 2022. Unfortunately, we cannot merge every world as we would like in the near team due to a housing persistence concern that would be tripped if we moved forward with the all-to-one plan right now in some sets.”

Amazon also said that it’s doing a one-time reset of the faction change cooldown to help address the faction imbalance that’s plaguing some of the servers.