Final Fantasy XIV patches in the first portion of Pandæmonium today

Not everyone has made it through the Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker launch intact. No, we’re not talking about queue issues or the sales suspension or anything like that; we’re talking about the low-poly grape model in Labyrinthos, our stunningly low-res boys that the entire community latched on to as hilarious (because they were). The latest patch replaces the grapes with proper models, leading us to all poor out a chunky, badly animated stream for our dearly departed triangular pyramids masquerading as grapes.mourn the loss of those grapes. Farewell, low-poly grapes.
Source: Official Site
The grape memes are all the place over already! XD
I’m at 563 level on my main job (DRK) so can’t run the raid yet, but also not in a big hurry as I level up other jobs.
I healed the first dungeon of EW last night (keeping the name secret as it’s a possible spoiler), on sage and I was nervous as hell as I tanked it on DRK with my good friend on her white mage and it was rough. But we made it through! We wiped twice on the first boss, I lost my tank on a big pull when they used living death and I could NOT get them back to full, although we did beat that big trash pull, and I lost the MCH on the last boss, but it worked. I even got 2 commendations!
Speaking of Sage/healing, which I’ve only recently been doing with ASt being my highest at 58 pre-EW, I healed Stone Vigil which put us at 43 on Sunday, and it was awful, we did it, but 2 wipes on big pulls, and I died on the first boss. Being below 45 meant no addersgalls which meant no quick big heals, and I’m pretty sure the tank wasn’t using enough cooldowns (reprisal is a must for big pulls from my experience), but it still felt bad that it was that rough. Not sure what I can do to improve there though. When I can’t use dosis and have to spam diagnosis just to try to keep the tank up, it feels like I’m doing something wrong.
I didn’t expect post EW story content already! I’ll have to see how it is after work!
“Low-poly grapes” is a good name for something 😅 i like the armor set design and i’ll work to get one for the bard.