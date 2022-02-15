New World is handing out more free server transfer tokens to players today

Today marks another important date for New World players, specifically those who have been looking to shift one of their characters to a new server. At 5:00 p.m. EST, another round of free server transfer tokens will be issued to everyone.

These tokens will be handed out to every active account, even if they’ve been active as late as yesterday. Players are reminded that the token is account-bound, meaning it can only be used on one character, and tokens can only be used within the same region.

In anticipation of the number of players shifting from server to server, Amazon Games has released a list of worlds that will be marked as full, so options are a bit limited in that regard; those who are planning a move will want to note that list.

source: official forums , thanks to Wilhelm for the tip!