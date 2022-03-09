Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis celebrates the spring season with its latest event

Spring has sprung in Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis today as the game’s new update celebrates the season in the only way it knows: with seasonal quests, rewards, and themed decorations. Also Rappies dressed with flowers.

As mentioned before, today’s spring seasonal event will bring new quests for players to take up, some new limited-time tasks, and various seasonal enemies. The event also grants players the opportunity to get 5-star Lumiere weapons that incidentally dish out light damage that seasonal enemies can be weak to. The event also removes the cap for earning seasonal points, so players can partake as much as they want.

Today’s update marks the first half of the spring seasonal event, with the second half of the event arriving on Wednesday, March 23rd. In the meantime, there’s some spring to celebrate through the vehicle of anime action violence.