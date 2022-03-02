Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis unveils a spring event for March 6 and new high-level content for April 6

During its latest Headline broadcast, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis unveiled some new content heading to the game in the months of March and April.

On Sunday, March 6th, players will be able to mark the spring season in-game with new seasonal rewards, new mischief symbols, and the opportunity to win an AC Scratch Ticket and a new 5-star rarity Lumiere weapon with the light attribute. In addition, this seasonal event will have no cap on the number of seasonal points players can earn. Even more limited-time events are scheduled during the season’s second half, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 23rd.

After that, there’s the next large-scale update coming to PSO2:NGS on Wednesday, April 6th, bringing a new level cap raise to 45, three new types of Compound Techniques for rods, tails, and wand weapons, and one Photon Art for every other weapon. In addition, the Retem region will be seeing more high-level content in the form of new high-rank sectors, urgent quests, and higher level foes with unique weapon drops. All of the details can be found in the video after the cut.



source: press release