Zenith adds more inventory space, applies quality-of-life features, and replaces its referral system

Your virtual pockets in the VR MMORPG Zenith have gotten a bit deeper now as of the most recent patch, which has mostly applied polishing touches, bug fixes, and quality-of-life features such as additional inventory pages and cosmetic inventory tabs, easier shard selection, and a consistent display of the next main story quest to undertake.

Other features have gotten some extra polish such as better guild creation, faster opening and closing of the in-game menu, better readability of in-game warning messages, and the addition of modifier descriptions to item and godstone tooltips along with many other features.

The patch has also introduced an in-game referral system, which replaced the one that was previously based in Discord. Developer RamenVR explained the change ahead of the patch, noting that the Discord chat bot that handled referral invites had hit its maximum on top of being a bug-addled mess for a while. Luckily, those who did use the Discord bot will have all of those referrals – and related rewards – transferred to the new system.