Lord of the Rings Online’s Shadowfax server moves into Helm’s Deep this week

While Lord of the Rings Online’s Shadowfax and Treebeard servers shared the same start date, their progression has been anything but similar. Currently, Treebeard is still mucking about with the Dwarves in Moria while Shadowfax is set to head into western Rohan on Wednesday.

Standing Stone Games announced that Shadowfax will progress into the Helm’s Deep expansion on May 4th. This shard, which features accelerated leveling, unlocks a new expansion or region roughly every two to three months.

Meanwhile, players on all servers are exploring the game’s most recent addition to the Shire. SSG’s Jeff Libby illuminated the quest design with the zone: “Yondershire (like the Angle before it!) was also an attempt to make a zone that feels like a throwback to the earlier regions in the game — it doesn’t have quite as many quests hiding in the wilderness (meaning off the beaten trail, not in the central towns), but there’s no shortage of quest rings throughout! It reminds me not only of the early Shire hubs, but Combe and Staddle as well.”