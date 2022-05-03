Mad World’s ‘final alpha’ is coming later this month

Are you ready to go adventuring in the 2-D grimdark Mad World? You’ll have only one final chance — at a final alpha, that is. Before the game progresses to its next stage of testing, Jandisoft is holding a “final alpha” for the MMORPG.

This alpha test is scheduled to run from May 25th through the 31st with a whole bunch of new features. According to the studio, it’s your “last chance to experience a world gone crazy!” Unless, of course, you live in New Jersey. They get that every day! (Seriously, Jerseyites, I love you.)

Here are the instructions to sign up for the alpha program.

Back in April, the studio teased Mad World’s mobile version and cross-platform functionality:

Do you want to play Mad World MMORPG on a Cross-Platform between PC and Mobile? pic.twitter.com/NM2SgWWCmg — MAD WORLD MMORPG (@jandisoft) April 6, 2022