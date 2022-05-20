Age of Conan turns 14 as celebrations quietly begin today

Blink and you’ll have missed it: Funcom’s Age of Conan is celebrating its 14th birthday. In fact, it seems as if Funcom itself almost missed it, as the announcement that the celebration begins today is buried as a reply in a player-created thread asking Funcom to let everyone know when to expect it.

That was yesterday, and those “notices” still aren’t up, but at least you can play. Oh wait, no, you can’t, as players are reporting that the event NPC wasn’t properly hotfixed in. In any case, the studio appears to be working on the problem. Ah, Funcom. Happy birthday to AOC!