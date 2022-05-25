PAX West 2022 returns to Seattle in September for a masked and vaccinated event

PAX West will return again: ReedPop announced that it will once again host an in-person convention in Seattle this year. The event runs September 2nd through September 5th, with public ticket sales beginning June 16th.

“As in the past, PAX West will feature a bustling show floor with hands-on opportunities with some of the most anticipated upcoming games, panels starring industry personalities and renowned developers, a multitude of gameplay areas dedicated to casual and competitive play, exciting vendors with merchandise and accessories for interactive as well as tabletop gaming, thrilling esports competitions, and much more. Four-day and single-day badges for PAX West will be available to the general public starting Thursday, June 16 at 3:00 PM ET via the official PAX West website. Four-day badges will sell for $235, while individual Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday badges will go for $62 each.”

We note here that while we’re currently several months away from this event, the US is currently in the middle of a worrisome COVID wave. To ReedPop’s credit, the company says it will continue to “meet or exceed” pandemic recommendations for PAX West; it includes a strict mask requirement as well as proof of a completed COVID vaccination series. Readers will recall that multiple people were exposed and a worker at PAX East 2022 died after reportedly being infected with the virus at that convention in spite of its identical health regulations; we also covered the recent COVID outbreak at EVE Fanfest in Iceland, which boasted zero health protections and saw as many as 77 attendees sickened with COVID, at least one of whom ended up in the hospital.

“We implore all attendees of PAX West and PAX Unplugged to follow all health and safety requirements at the shows,” Penny Arcade’s co-founder says in today’s press release. “We’d also ask everyone to take all necessary precautions when outside the event–mask up in indoor settings, get tested alongside any travel or lodging partners, greet friends with elbow bumps or a wave, and please consult your doctor if you are at increased risk for illness or experience any symptoms.”