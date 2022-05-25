V Rising introduces an offline mode and other general fixes as sales crest one million copies

The vampiric survivalbox V Rising appears to be going from strength to strength in its initial week of early access. Seven days have passed and the game has already sold over 1 million copies, while player numbers continue to rise with a new all-time concurrency of over 150K. Readers will note that last week the game had sold 500K copies in its first three days of launch and hit a high water mark of 100K players.

Meanwhile, a new hotfix out today has introduced the ability to play the game offline provided players disconnect Steam from the internet and run the game in the newly added LAN mode. The patch also fixes several issues including an authentication error for specific servers, removed the ability to place soul shards in containers in order to stop them from despawning, and closed up some exploits that were discovered, among other fixes.



