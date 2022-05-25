Blizzard posts patch notes for World of Warcraft patch 9.2.5 with cross-faction grouping

We mentioned recently that World of Warcraft’s newest build of patch 9.2.5 on the test servers was flagged as a release candidate. Turns out there’s a good reason for that, as the game has clearly been preparing for what’s happening now with the patch notes being available to read in full. With the patch not due until May 31st, you’ve got a little time to wait until you can actually explore the features of this interquel patch, but you won’t have to wait too much longer to start forming cross-faction groups.

Yes, if you’d missed it, that is indeed happening with this particular patch. Cross-faction grouping will start being a thing, along with new questlines for Blood Elves and Dark Iron Dwarves seeking race-specific appearances, new 100% drops for Renown from certain activities, and other quality of life improvements. Check out the full patch notes for all of the changes, and get ready to start partying with Orcs and Humans on May 31st. (Unless you really want to hold on to old entirely fictional grudges, in which case… uh… you do you, we guess.)