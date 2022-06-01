PSO2 New Genesis runs down Frozen Resolution features and additional updates landing in June

Yesterday saw Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis release another NGS Headline video, and as one might expect, it’s all about this month’s updates, with Frozen Resolution arriving on Wednesday, June 8th, and a host of other features soon to follow a couple of weeks later.

Many of the features for Frozen Resolution on display are likely already well known by fans at this point, but the preview video is comprehensive, with a look at the new weapon skills, some of the new trials, and a host of other quality-of-life features.

The video also provided a peek at additional updates that will land on Wednesday, June 15th, showcasing the Rayjord Gorge’s low temperature mechanic and some of its new enemies, the game’s Mission Pass season 9, and AC Scratch Ticket items.

