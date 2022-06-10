VR MMO Zenith preps Celestial Throne update for next week

Instanced dungeons are finally coming to Zenith, a virtual reality MMORPG that released earlier this year. The team announced that the Celestial Throne update is scheduled to come out on Thursday, June 16th.

The patch will include a half-dozen “meticulously crafted instanced dungeons” stocked with enemies and puzzles, 20 additional quests, a matchmaking system, daily quests, and more types of armor and enemies to round out the world.

Check out the trailer for Celestial Throne below. The team is pretty impressed with it, saying, “When we saw the final cut of this trailer, our jaws dropped. We’ve been so engrossed in the work, tinkering away at every detail, that even we were shocked and overjoyed to see it all come together in this video.”

Source: Press release