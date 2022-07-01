World of Warships introduces a Lady Liberty commander for the 4th of July

If you were wondering where Lady Liberty has been all this week, well, it turns out she was busy with a cameo in World of Warships. Wargaming is apparently celebrating US Independence Day by literally turning the Statue of Liberty into recruitable commander for players.

“Wargaming, publisher and developer of the naval multiplayer free-to-play game World of Warships, has announced new events and content to celebrate American Independence Day in World of Warships. From the ability to recruit the Statue of Liberty as a Commander to an Independence Day mission patch and discounts on American ships, the game will be full of festive charm this July. Wake up in a city that never sleeps with the Statue of Liberty and New York missions. If you’re up for something special, get ready with a limited-time mission chain! This six-mission Independence Day chain will be available until July 13, and finishing it will grant you the exclusive Statue of Liberty commander. Fully-voiced and ready for action, she will be your guide as you fight for freedom with your roster of ships.”

Naturally, Wargaming is running multiple sales and deals alongside the event, introducing new ships (including the tier VIII San Diego), and reducing research costs for all tier II to tier X ships for the holiday weekend.