Guild Wars 2 tweaks its latest balance patch: ‘The team wants to make it right’

Given all the fuss and fizzle over Guild Wars 2’s balance patch this week, you might be surprised to see that ArenaNet has actually already put out a second one. Last night, the team patched in a balance patch for the balance patch, though it’s on the smaller side.

Most notably, it tweaks the Elementalist’s Zephyr’s Speed crit and Lucid Singularity duration, reduces Engineer’s Jump Shot range and nerfs several Mechanist skills, buffs multiple weapon skills for the Ranger, and buffs the Revenant’s Roiling Mists crit chance and Dragonic Echo duration.

Player reaction is mixed thus far: Rangers are probably the happiest, Warriors are grumpy about waiting a month for banner fixes, and Elementalists are still peeved, but mostly the studio is getting grudging praise for addressing at least some of the vocal community’s concerns, along with requests that ArenaNet continue adjusting – and the team noticed. Here’s Game Director Josh Davis diving into the depths of Reddit last night: