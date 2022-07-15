Kakao Games invests in Korean studio Redlab Games to create a play-to-earn mobile MMO

Kakao Games is looking to dive deeper into the play-to-earn cesspool, it appears. The publisher has reportedly invested an undisclosed amount into Korean studio Redlab Games, which is working on a “worldwide” play-to-earn mobile MMORPG codenamed Project R.

Redlab Games was reportedly founded last year by the same person who held executive positions at Smilegate, Neowiz, and Blue Potion Games, while Project R is being built on the Unity engine and is designed for mobile according to job listings.

The investment from Kakao has the caveat that Project R must release on the Bora Portal platform – the same P2E games platform that XLGames’ ArcheWorld game is landing on and a platform that Kakao is also an investor in.