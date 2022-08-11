Skyforge basks in the Summer Breeze event through August on PC and console

Summer breeze might make you feel fine in song, but in the context of Skyforge it’s the name of the MMORPG’s summertime event, which is running until August 24th for PC and August 25th for console. Ideally, this will also make you feel fine.

The event lets five players battle it out in Warm Breeze racing events to unlock achievements that grant rewards like a yellow hoverboard mount, a portrait frame, and a summer crown item. In addition, players can earn an extra box of goodies if they race during happy hours, while a summer coin currency gathered from taking part in the event or simply logging in can be used to purchase extra summery cosmetics.

Players who are interested in some hot racing action can get started by heading to the Aelion globe. Good luck, happy racing, and may that summer breeze blow through the jasmine in your mind, or at least may you blow past the competition in a summertime race.