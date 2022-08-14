Fallout 76 heads to QuakeCon and hosts a savory Meat Week

Wasteland survivors will want to take a break from digging through garbage cans and piles of Super Mutant meat sacks when August 18th rolls around. That’s because Bethesda is making the trip to QuakeCon to do a special presentation on Fallout 76.

“For Fallout 76 this year, we’ve lined up a Developer Q&A panel where members of the development team will be discussing Expeditions, The Pitt, and more,” Bethesda said. The panel will be at 4:30 pm eastern on August 18th and can be viewed on Twitch.

In the meanwhile, Fallout 76 is hosting several events this month: Double XP (Aug 18-22), Meat Week (Aug 16-30), Double SCORE (Aug 11-16), and Double Bullion (Aug 11-15). The SCORE event, in particular, was prompted by some lengthy maintenance this past week.

“The Meat-Cook will appear every hour at the top of the hour in the Forest, just south of Vault 76. There, Grahm and Chally will be working hard to put on the best party they possibly can for all their human friends—but they’ll still need a few helping hands.”