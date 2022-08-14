The MOP Up: Survival sim Grounded tames gnats and preps for launch

Honey-I-shrunk-the-players survival sim Grounded’s last big pre-launch patch arrived recently, adding gnat pets, a cookery building, and armor and weapon upgrade revamps. Grounded is expected to launch on September 27th.

V Rising pushed out a small patch to close off a couple of troublesome exploits.

Old School RuneScape is gearing up for the Tomb of Amascut release, which is expected to arrive this week.

Co-op shooter ARC Raiders has been delayed from 2022 to 2023 to “expand the experience.”

Server issues prompted The Cycle to hand out a pack of compensation items to all those affected. The dev team also made a lot of balance adjustments and tweaks.

A hard mode raid for Realm of Hallucinations went live in Swords of Legends Online.

PlanetSide 2 changed mission pools so that they now reset every eight hours. The hotfix also addressed some issues with the NS-45 and Outfit Wars.

Albion Online’s Divine Challenge event is back: “For the entire month of August, earn points for open-world activities, unlock chests to get valuable loot, and claim your very own Divine Owl.”

PUBG: Battlegrounds added a new weapon and vehicle for its Deston map.

The Division 2 authorized the release of its Street Activations Apparel Event with TU15.4.

Reader Manuel passed along this spiffy new Mineworld trailer:

League of Legends is pushing its newest champion, Udyr, pretty hard:

Apex Legends would like you to meet the “sniper savant” Vantage:

ChangYou’s Naval themepark MMO Sea of Dawn launched in China recently:

