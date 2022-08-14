MMO Week in Review: Delays for Nightingale and Throne & Liberty

You know the summer’s winding down and we’re deep into Q3 when the delay announcements start rolling in. This week, MMO players learned that NCsoft has delayed Throne and Liberty and Inflexion has delayed Nightingale – both to 2023.

Meanwhile, we journeyed back to RIFT, welcomed Tower of Fantasy, got hyped for Path of Exile 2, and said farewell to multiple EVE spinoffs.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement