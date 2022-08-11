Path of Exile 2’s beta will debut at ExileCon 2023 next July

Two things that Path of Exile fans have been waiting for with bated breath are Path of Exile 2 and the next ExileCon. And we’re happy to report that July 2023 is the magic date they come together! Grinding Gear Games has announced that ExileCon 2023 will take place July 29th and 30th, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand. Tickets for the convention go on sale August 25th, 2022, on the official site.

As POE 2 was first announced at the inaugural ExileCon in 2019, it is only fitting that the POE 2 beta will be announced at the second. In addition to the beta start date, GGG stated that players will learn “everything there is to know about new game systems, character classes, items, and so on.” It won’t be all sitting around and listening: Attendees at next summer’s event will also be able to play both POE 2 Path of Exile Mobile. Of course, fans have the opportunity to mingle with GGG developers, buy merch, and hang out with other Path of Exile fans from around the world too.

Source: Path of Exile press release, livestream reveal