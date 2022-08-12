Final Fantasy XIV patch 6.2, Buried Memory, goes live on August 23

The next major drop of story and content for Final Fantasy XIV is just about 11 days away, as Naoki Yoshida announced during the most recent Letter from the Producer LIVE that patch 6.2, Buried Memory, will be live on August 23rd. Naturally, that means a trailer is live just below, complete with all of the voidsent fighting action you could want within the Fell Court of Troia. That includes a look at what is likely the final boss, and it should be a familiar face to anyone who is familiar with a given set of the Four Fiends…

The live letter also has covered other features coming with the next patch, including an extended look at the Island Sanctuary mechanics, the promise of more class balance adjustments, and a look at one of the Pandæmonium battles in the form of Proto Carbuncle. It’s less than two weeks until the patch arrives, but if you’re a fan of the game, we’re willing to bet that this trailer alone will keep your hype level for the patch’s arrival in the stratosphere regardless.