World of Warcraft and Diablo III developer Travis Day passes away at 41

It’s a sad week at Blizzard Entertainment and Phoenix Labs as both studios mourn the loss of one of its long-time developers. The news arrived that Travis “Indalamar” Day, who had been with Blizzard from 2005 to 2018, passed away at the age of 41 from unpublished causes.

“Morgan and I are saddened to share that our brother Travis Day passed away yesterday at 41 years old. Travis was loved greatly by friends and family and will be deeply missed,” Travis’ sister Rachel posted to Twitter.

Day worked on World of Warcraft as a game designer, later going on to become the senior system designer for Diablo III. He later left Blizzard to work for Phoenix Labs on Dauntless.

Deeply sad. Travis and I were friends mostly on the internet rather than in meatspace but I'll miss his smile, his passion for the world being a fairer place, his way of seeing connections between the disconnected and really making you think. You'll be missed, my friend. — Jeff Hamilton (@JeffAHamilton) August 11, 2022

I am so sad to learn the passing of my friend Travis. We worked together on WoW for many years and was one of those people who made me feel dumb just standing next to him. Here is the item team hamming it up for a photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/fFOcRkcYwe — Greg Street (@Ghostcrawler) August 11, 2022

