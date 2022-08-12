World of Warcraft and Diablo III developer Travis Day passes away at 41

It’s a sad week at Blizzard Entertainment and Phoenix Labs as both studios mourn the loss of one of its long-time developers. The news arrived that Travis “Indalamar” Day, who had been with Blizzard from 2005 to 2018, passed away at the age of 41 from unpublished causes.

“Morgan and I are saddened to share that our brother Travis Day passed away yesterday at 41 years old. Travis was loved greatly by friends and family and will be deeply missed,” Travis’ sister Rachel posted to Twitter.

Day worked on World of Warcraft as a game designer, later going on to become the senior system designer for Diablo III. He later left Blizzard to work for Phoenix Labs on Dauntless.

Source: Game Developer, Wowhead
