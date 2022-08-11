Nightingale announces a delay of its early access launch to the first half of 2023

We’ve all been left wondering about the possibilities of Nightingale, the realm-traveling Victorian-themed survival sandbox from developer Inflexion that first debuted at last year’s Game Awards. Since then, the devs have talked up the impact of choice, its supposed “one universe” design, and the realm card system that powers what places players visit – even as the devs admitted the system isn’t finished while still promising a launch this year.

That last part of the roundup might have been a clue that development was lagging behind, and today we have official confirmation that early access will be delayed into sometime in the first half of 2023.

The announcement explains that additional time is needed to “make key improvements, bolster content, and polish gameplay,” and the game will be moving over to Unreal Engine 5 in order to tap the new engine’s potential. Additional development updates are promised in the coming weeks.



An update on our Early Access release pic.twitter.com/LLFLCP3f6h — Nightingale (@PlayNightingale) August 11, 2022