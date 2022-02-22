Nightingale studio Inflexion has been sold to Tencent – and it’s still launching this year

Tencent is apparently continuing its gobbling-up of all the games and studios you’re interested in: Improbable just announced it’s sold Inflexion Games to Tencent – that’s the Canadian studio led by Aaryn Flynn working on multiplayer survival sandbox Nightingale. The announcement doesn’t include a pricetag. Improbable CEO Herman Narula characterizes it as a “partnership” and “collaboration” with the Chinese games giant, as Nightingale continues to employ the SpatialOS infrastructure. “[W]e want to make sure that the games developed by our internal studios benefit from the support of publishers with leading track records of bringing games to market,” Narula says.

Nightingale was revealed at The Game Awards back in December 2021 as a “shared world survival crafting game” in a “Victorian gaslamp fantasy setting” that was at one point in development an MMO. It’s expected to launch on PC later this year.