MMOs and more at The Game Awards 2021 – watch along with us

Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards are getting bigger and more star-studded by the year, and that only increases the likelihood of there being something you care about on display in between the musical performances and goofy awards and knowledge that the show is essentially a massive advertisement platform “guided by an advisory board that includes the executive leadership teams” from the likes of Activision-Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Rockstar, Sony, Ubisoft, Valve, Tencent, Microsoft, yes I’m still going, Google, Riot, AMD, and Warner Bros.

This year’s event kicks off at 8 p.m. EST this evening, just a few minutes after this post goes live, and since it’s streaming from approximately eight million platforms, you don’t need to be in LA to see it. As always, we’ll be updating this post with the MMO-genre-relevant reveals; we’re expecting news from a bunch of studios and games that our readers will care about, including Lost Ark, Among Us, Destiny 2, and Funcom. Feel free to join us in the comments!