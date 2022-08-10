Elyon announces the arrival of the Soulbringer class on September 7

Despite the name, the new class being added to Elyon is not really known primarily for bringing souls to a fight. The most obvious element of the Soulbringer is the paired swords that the class wields, although considering that one is the Demon Sword and the other is the Wraith Sword, you might expect a certain degree of soul-based antics to go on there. The naming theme would at least be consistent in that case, you know?

Well, at least you don’t need to take our word for it; you can view the class operating in its full splendor in the video preview just below. The class is being added to the game on September 7th, so you’ve got just about a month left to wait for it; players who log in between September 7 and September 21st can even claim an iconic set of Soulbringer armor to go along with the class, to boot. Check out the video before, unless you were sold as soon as you found out the class was dual-wielding swords in the first place. Everybody’s got their interests.