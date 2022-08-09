Rumor: NCsoft may publish Throne and Liberty globally through Amazon Games

Remember when NCsoft’s first quarter financial report noted that Throne and Liberty would be arriving to the west this year? “According to sources quoted in South Korean financial publication Money Today, NCsoft is in talks with Amazon Games to handle global distribution of the long-delayed and newly rebranded MMORPG.

As detailed through a rough bit of Google Translation, insiders from both companies say that Amazon and NCsoft are “in discussions for a global distribution business alliance for Throne and Liberty” and that “the possibility of collaboration is high.” NCsoft told Money Today, however, that it was not able to comment on games that are actively in development.

Throne and Liberty, readers will recall, is a retooled version of Lineage III aka Project TL that’s been rearranged multiple times over the last decade as a result of changing game trends and shaky alpha phases. The game first came to our notice in 2011 back when it was called Lineage Eternal, though the current game no longer utilizes the Lineage IP.

Amazon, for its part, has positioned itself as a western distributor for large-scale overseas MMORPGs – most recently, Smilegate’s Lost Ark. Money Today speculates that the partnership is likely to lead to a delay of the game into next year.