Lord of the Rings Online opens free Anor transfers and packs its bags for Devcom

Lord of the Rings Online’s first progression server is winding down toward its closure at the end of the month. As part of this sunset, SSG enabled free transfers off Anor to any regular realm this week. In a transfer FAQ, the studio advised players to make the jump by the end of 2022, as characters and data won’t be saved after that point.

In other LOTRO news, Standing Stone Games is heading to Devcom in Cologne to meet fans and make a presentation on the main stage on August 22nd called “The Joys and Challenges of Bringing Middle-earth to Life in a Persistent World.” At Devcom, the studio promised to make a “ big announcement ” that it alluded to in last week’s devstream.

SSG will also be sitting down next week with LOTRO housing site Deco du Milieu for a chat about all things player housing. This will take place August 19th at noon eastern.