Aion EU reopens the Dreamscape Festival with new attractions to celebrate its 13th anniversary

What better way to celebrate 13 years of Aion’s operation in the EU than by reopening a big happy carnival location? How about presumably firing Trab the Harlequin of Ambivalence? Because it looks like he’s not there this year. Which is good. Nobody liked Trab, but there’s plenty to like for this year’s celebration.

The primary attraction for this year is Trillonerk’s Secret Gold Vault solo dungeon, which lets players level 80 and up take on the mantle of the Black Ranger and beat down foes in the fastest time possible; the faster the time, the higher the rank and the more chests full of coins that can found. These coins can then be used to purchase a variety of goodies.

The celebration further lets players at the festival get some transformation buffs, while every character level 10 and up can earn some login rewards. The celebration is on until September 28th, so Aion EU players still have plenty of time to revel. Without Trab.