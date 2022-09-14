ArcheAge Unchained’s upcoming fresh start servers will no longer be available to trial accounts

We’re just a day away from ArcheAge: Unchained launching its new fresh start servers, but player concerns about exploitation of these servers have reached enough of a pitch that Kakao has decided to put out one last important bulletin before things open up: Free trial accounts will now be locked out from accessing these servers.

“We have received a lot of feedback from all of you regarding the free trial option and how it might be used to exploit our new Fresh Start server, which would ruin the experience for all players,” the post explains. “After discussing this internally and with XL, we have decided to remove the free trial option from ArcheAge: Unchained. This means that from today on you will not be able to use the free trial option when you create a new account.”

As a result of this decision, the Unchained launcher received an update yesterday. The post also assures players that any other attempts to exploit the server will be carefully monitored, but for the time being it would appear that at least one avenue of potential exploitation has been closed.